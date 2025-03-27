Stowers hits run-scoring single in 9th to lift Marlins to 5-4 win over Pirates

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning to give Miami a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in the debut of Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

Nick Fortes tripled to lead off the inning against reliever David Bednar (0-1) and Xavier Edwards was intentionally walked. After Edwards stole second, Stowers sent a line drive to right that scored pinch runner Javier Sanoja.

Jesús Tinoco (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

The Marlins rallied tied it at 4-all on consecutive run-scoring singles by Otto López and Dane Myers in the eighth.

Pirates starter Paul Skenes, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball. Skenes gave up three hits and walked two.

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run single in the fifth that chased chased Miami starter Sandy Alcántara and put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1.

Alcántara, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, made his first start since Sept. 3, 2023. He gave up two runs, two hits, struck out seven and walked four in 4 2/3 innings.

Nick Gonzales made it 4-1 with a two-run homer in the sixth.

The Marlins took an early lead on an RBI fielder’s choice by Edwards in the third.

Key moment

Tinoco escaped a ninth-inning jam after Tommy Pham doubled and Reynolds walked. Pham and Reynolds advanced on a double steal with two out before Tinoco struck out Joey Bart.

Key stat

Any indication that Alcántara would gradually increase velocity in his first outing was dispelled when he faced and struck out Pham to start the game. Alcántara threw only fastballs that ranged between 98.1 and 99.6 mph.

Up next

RHP Mitch Keller (11-12, 4.25 in 2024) will start for the Pirates on Friday. RHP Connor Gillispie (0-0, 2.25 in2024) will go for the Marlins.

