Stowers hits a game-ending grand slam as the Marlins beat the Athletics 9-6

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers hit a game-ending grand slam for his second homer of the day, sending the Miami Marlins to a 9-6 victory over Mason Miller and the Athletics on Saturday.

The Marlins were down to their last out when Stowers drove a 101.7 mph fastball from Miller deep to left-center for his sixth homer of the season. He also hit a tying two-run shot in the third against Osvaldo Bido.

It was Stowers’ second multihomer performance in the last three games. He also went deep twice in a 12-7 loss at the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Javier Sanoja had two hits and scored two runs for Miami, which had lost six in a row. Lake Bachar (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday and Luis Urías homered for the A’s, who had won five of six. Jacob Wilson had two hits and scored twice.

Miami Marlins' Javier Sanoja (46) reacts after scoring on a walk-off grand slam hit by Kyle Stowers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky

The A’s grabbed a 5-4 lead on Nick Kurtz’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. Gio Urshela added an RBI double in the eighth.

Miller (0-1) came in to pitch the ninth and hit leadoff batter Matt Mervis. Connor Norby and Dane Myers struck out before Mervis advanced to third on Sanoja’s double.

Miller uncorked a wild pitch on a full-count offering to Ronny Simon, scoring Mervis. The closer then walked Xavier Edwards before Stowers went deep.

The A’s opened a 4-2 lead on Urías’ two-run homer off Max Meyer in the fourth. The Marlins responded with two in the fifth on Sanoja’s double and Xavier Edwards’ sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Meyer was charged with five runs and 10 hits over five-plus innings.

Bido allowed four runs and three hits in five innings.

Key moment

Bachar struck out the side in a perfect ninth.

Key stat

Meyer had no strikeouts in his first home start since he had a career-high 14 Ks against Cincinnati on April 21.

Up next

LHP JP Sears (4-2, 2.94 ERA) will start the series finale for the Athletics on Sunday. RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 7.23 ERA) pitches for the Marlins.

___

