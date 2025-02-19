Storm coach Noelle Quinn says she learned from bullying investigation and is ready to move on

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn says it was a “learning experience” to endure an external investigation of her and her coaching staff over allegations of harassment and bullying. The investigation found no wrongdoing, and Quinn’s comments to reporters Tuesday were her first since the probe concluded. Quinn says “the organization did the right thing” and she felt supported throughout the process. And she says the franchise’s offseason moves showed that players still want to be part of the Storm. Seattle traded Jewell Loyd in the offseason at her request but re-signed Nneka Ogwumike and brought back Alysha Clark as a free agent.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.