Still winless in league play, Longhorns and Sooners finding life hard in SEC men’s basketball

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma thought they were leaving the toughest basketball league in the country, only to land right in the middle of this season’s version. Or fall straight to the bottom of it, really. The Longhorns and Sooners both left the Big 12 after last season when that league had a reputation as the roughest, toughest conference out there. But their move into the muscular Southeastern Conference dropped them into a league that has emerged as the nation’s finest this season. The Longhorns and Sooners are both 0-3 in league play heading into the rivalry matchup Wednesday night.

