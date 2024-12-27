Steve Yzerman expecting new coach Todd McLellan to get Red Wings back on track

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman knew his team needed a change. So did his captain, Dylan Larkin. As a result, Yzerman and Larkin were each speaking to the media on Friday — the day after Yzerman fired head coach Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan. Yzerman says “our team isn’t performing up to what my expectations are.” The Red Wings nearly ended their playoff drought this spring, missing out on a tiebreaker in the last minutes of the regular season, but they have taken a significant step back. At 13-17-4, they are seventh in the Atlantic Division and 28th in the league.

