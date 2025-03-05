Steve Smith quits one-day international cricket after Australia’s Champions Trophy loss to India

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Steve Smith has retired from one-day international cricket in the wake of Australia’s Champions Trophy semifinal loss to India. Cricket Australia issued a statement Wednesday to confirm the former skipper’s retirement from the 50-over version of the game. Smith will continue to play test cricket for Australia and is available for selection in the Twenty20 format. His decision means the 35-year-old batter won’t be available for Australia’s World Cup defense in 2027 despite standing in for Pat Cummins as captain for the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

