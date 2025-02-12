Steve Mariucci surprises Michigan State’s Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Bob Knight’s Big Ten record

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has tried to downplay being on the brink of breaking Bob Knight’s record for Big Ten wins. Izzo might have a hard time sticking to that script Tuesday night. Former NFL coach Steve Mariucci surprised Izzo by showing up at the Breslin Center, sitting on the Spartans’ bench with his back facing Izzo as he walked to the sideline for warmups before No. 11 Michigan State played Indiana. Izzo and Mariucci grew up together in Iron Mountain in Michigan’s upper peninsula and attended Northern Michigan. Mariucci coached the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

