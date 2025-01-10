Steve Kerr’s 90-year-old mother among the many to lose a home in fierce wildfires in LA area

DETROIT (AP) — Steve Kerr’s 90-year-old mother was among thousands who have lost their homes as fierce wildfires rage in the Los Angeles area. The Golden State Warriors shared an update on his mother’s home in Pacific Palisades on Thursday night before facing the Detroit Pistons, adding she is safe after evacuating earlier in the week. Many of the towering fires began Tuesday and burned uncontained Thursday, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds. At least five people are dead and thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed.

