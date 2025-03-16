Steve Kerr tops late Hall of Famer Al Attles for most coaching wins in Warriors history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr passed late Hall of Famer Al Attles for most coaching wins in Warriors franchise history with 558 as Golden State beat the New York Knicks 97-94. The 59-year-old Kerr has provided a stable presence on the bench and led the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years during his first season of 2014-15. He is 558-302 overall. Attles died in August at age 87.

