Steve Kerr tops late Hall of Famer Al Attles for most coaching wins in Warriors history

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, March 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Benjamin Fanjoy]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr passed late Hall of Famer Al Attles for most coaching wins in Warriors franchise history with 558 as Golden State beat the New York Knicks 97-94. The 59-year-old Kerr has provided a stable presence on the bench and led the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years during his first season of 2014-15. He is 558-302 overall. Attles died in August at age 87.

