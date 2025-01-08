Stephen Curry, Warriors struggle again in 2nd straight embarrassing home loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are soul searching after another embarrassing defeat at home, this time to the Miami Heat two days after a 30-point pounding from the Sacramento Kings. After a promising 12-3 start, Golden State is 18-18 and tied for ninth place in the jammed-up Western Conference. Coach Steve Kerr criticized his team Tuesday night for being down and lacking a competitive spirit. Draymond Green is calling for the Warriors to rediscover their soul. Stephen Curry is making it clear he can hardly do it all himself and said the team needs urgency.

