Stenlund ends scoring drought to help Utah down slumping Red Wings, 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Stenlund scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Utah Hockey Club handed Detroit its fourth straight loss, 4-2. Stenlund scored his first goal in 24 games, while Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse also scored for Utah, which has won four of its last five games. Karel Vejmelka made 38 saves on the same day he signed to a five-year contract extension. Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored first-period goals for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon stopped 15 shots. Detroit is 1-4-1 in its last six home games.

