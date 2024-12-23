Steelers WR George Pickens returns to practice, hopeful to play against Chiefs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a full participant in practice, opening the door for him to return from a three-game absence as the Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. Pickens hasn’t played since tweaking his hamstring earlier this month. The Steelers (10-5) have struggled to generate much in their passing game with their leading receiver watching from the sideline in sweatpants. Pickens says he feels good and hopes he’ll be able to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

