Steelers’ T.J. Watt in ‘wait-and-see’ mode for next weekend after ankle injury vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Star Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt says he’s in “wait-and-see” mode for next weekend’s matchup with AFC North rival Baltimore. Watt rolled his ankle in Sunday’s 27-13 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers lead the Ravens by one game in the division. Watt leads Pittsburgh with 11 1/2 sacks. He was hurt in the fourth quarter when pursuing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was examined in the sideline medical tent and did not return.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.