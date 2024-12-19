Steelers star LB T.J. Watt’s ankle injury likely won’t keep him out for showdown with Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable for a key divisional showdown with Baltimore. Watt is dealing with a left ankle injury sustained in a loss to Philadelphia. The perennial All-Pro was limited in practice during the week but said he felt “pretty good” with 48 hours to go before kickoff. The Steelers, however, will be without top receiver George Pickens or safety DeShon Elliott, their second-leading tackler. Both are out with hamstring injuries. The Steelers can clinch their first AFC North title since 2020 with a victory.

