Steelers sign former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to 1-year deal, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Slay is heading to the other side of Pennsylvania. The veteran cornerback, who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last month, is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers a person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not made public. The Eagles released the six-time Pro Bowler when the new league year began. Slay quickly bolted to Pittsburgh, where he will reunite with Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.