Steelers’ Russell Wilson back in the playoffs trying to focus on present, not an uncertain future

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is trying to enjoy the ride as he prepares for the playoffs. Wilson and the Steelers head to Baltimore in the first round searching for the franchise’s first postseason victory in eight years. Wilson’s play has dipped in recent weeks, one of the reasons Pittsburgh heads into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. The 36-year-old will be a free agent in March. How he fares in the playoffs could determine whether he comes back to Pittsburgh. Wilson says the future will take care of itself and he’s trying to embrace what he calls a “special” time of the season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.