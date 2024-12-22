Steelers miss chance to clinch AFC North because of ‘two negative plays’

BALTIMORE (AP) — All season long, the Pittsburgh Steelers have depended on a standard formula for winning: stop the run, protect the ball, force the opponent into mistakes. It’s not glitzy, but that’s exactly how Pittsburgh put itself into position to win the AFC North on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they strayed from that recipe and absorbed a 34-17 beatdown from the Baltimore Ravens. Instead of clinching its first division title since 2020, Pittsburgh fell into a first-place tie with the Ravens with two games to play. Baltimore rushed for 220 yards, including 162 by Derrick Henry. The Ravens also took advantage of two giveaways by Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson.

