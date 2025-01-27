Steelers have issues. Team president Art Rooney II doesn’t think Mike Tomlin is one of them

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Art Rooney II knows the Pittsburgh Steelers have problems. The team’s longtime president doesn’t think coach Mike Tomlin is one of them despite another quick playoff exit. Rooney says the club remains fully behind Tomlin, who led the Steelers to their fourth postseason berth in the past five years but is now closing in on a decade since winning a playoff game. Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured coach, signed an extension last summer that carries through 2027. While admitting he’s frustrated about the team’s late fade that ended with a blowout loss to Baltimore in the first round, Rooney doesn’t see the dismal finish as proof that Tomlin has lost his touch in the locker room.

