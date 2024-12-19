Steelers go for a season sweep of Baltimore amid injury concerns for Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated one of the NFL’s most heated rivalries of late. They’ve won eight of their past nine matchups with the Baltimore Ravens. A victory in Baltimore this week would wrap up the AFC North title for the Steelers. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in his seventh season in the NFL, but he has only started five games against Pittsburgh. He’s 1-4 in those. The past nine matchups in the series — and 27 of the past 33 — have been one-score games.

