Steelers defense scrambling as the playoffs loom

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and their star-laden defense have struggled during a three-game slide that has them limping toward the playoffs. The Steelers are giving up more than 400 yards per game during their slide heading into the regular-season finale against Cincinnati. Several players, including safety DeShon Elliott and linebacker Alex Highsmith, have publicly expressed frustration over mental mistakes and a lack of “want to.” Coach Mike Tomlin downplayed their angst, saying it stems from their passion for the game. Either way, Pittsburgh will have to try and regain its confidence by slowing down the Bengals, who have won four straight to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.