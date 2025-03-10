Steelers cut veteran defensive tackle Ogunjobi, tender restricted free agent running back Warren

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, a move that will free up about $7 million in salary cap space ahead of free agency. Ogunjobi spent three years in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old finished with a career-low 41 tackles in 2024 and had just 1 1/2 sacks, tied for the fewest since his rookie year with Cleveland in 2017. Pittsburgh also tendered an offer to restricted free agent running back Jaylen Warren. Warren has rushed for more than 1,600 yards in his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

