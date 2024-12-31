Steelers center Zach Frazier began his rookie season with high expectations. He’s surpassing them

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) snaps the ball to quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It hasn’t taken long for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier to hit his stride. The second-round pick has been a fixture in the middle of the offensive line this season for the Steelers. Frazier was pressed into a starting role in Week 1 after an injury to veteran Nate Herbig and has thrived. Frazier is part of a young line that includes second-year tackle Broderick Jones and fellow rookie Mason McCormick. Next up for Frazier and the playoff-bound Steelers is a meeting with rival Cincinnati in Week 18.

