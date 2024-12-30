Steelers CB Joey Porter is trending toward playing in the season finale against Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, center bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and their struggling defense could be at full strength for the regular-season finale against Cincinnati. Coach Mike Tomlin said cornerback Joey Porter Jr. should be available when the Steelers (10-6) host the Bengals (8-8). Porter missed a 29-10 loss to Kansas City on Christmas Day with a knee injury. Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled during its current three-game losing streak, giving up an average of more than 400 yards per game. The Steelers are already assured of a playoff berth and could lock up the top wild-card spot in the AFC with a victory.

