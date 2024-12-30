Steelers CB Joey Porter is trending toward playing in the season finale against Cincinnati

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and their struggling defense could be at full strength for the regular-season finale against Cincinnati. Coach Mike Tomlin said cornerback Joey Porter Jr. should be available when the Steelers (10-6) host the Bengals (8-8). Porter missed a 29-10 loss to Kansas City on Christmas Day with a knee injury. Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled during its current three-game losing streak, giving up an average of more than 400 yards per game. The Steelers are already assured of a playoff berth and could lock up the top wild-card spot in the AFC with a victory.

