Steelers bring back wide receivers Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek are back for another go-around with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have re-signed both veteran wide receivers to new deals. Miller agreed to a one-year contract. Skowronek’s deal is for two seasons. Both receivers were minor role players for Pittsburgh in 2024. Skowronek caught five passes for 69 yards while becoming a fixture on special teams. Miller also caught five passes for 69 yards, though he bounced between the 53-man roster and the practice squad at the end of the season.

