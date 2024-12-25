Steelers are skidding into the New Year on a 3-game slide after lopsided loss to the Chiefs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling following a 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh has dropped three straight to fall to 10-6. The slide has severely damaged the Steelers’ chances of winning the AFC North. Pittsburgh struggled on both offense and defense against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and the Chiefs defense sacked Russell Wilson five times. Pittsburgh gets an extended break before hosting Cincinnati in its regular-season finale.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.