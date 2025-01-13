Steelers are running in place, with no obvious solution in sight

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer after another quick playoff exit. While coach Mike Tomlin is expected to return for his 19th year with the club in the fall, there could be substantial changes to the coaching staff and on the roster. Pittsburgh currently doesn’t have a quarterback under contract for next season. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have both indicated they hope to return but the Steelers could go in a different direction after their playoff victory drought extended to eight years.

