Steelers are running in place, with no obvious solution in sight

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to reporters following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-14. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer after another quick playoff exit. While coach Mike Tomlin is expected to return for his 19th year with the club in the fall, there could be substantial changes to the coaching staff and on the roster. Pittsburgh currently doesn’t have a quarterback under contract for next season. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have both indicated they hope to return but the Steelers could go in a different direction after their playoff victory drought extended to eight years.

