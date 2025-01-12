Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin end season on 5-game skid and make another early playoff exit

BALTIMORE (AP) — Unable to reverse the negative momentum of a late-season fade, the Pittsburgh Steelers disappeared from the playoffs with a humbling loss to their fiercest rival. Pittsburgh was eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens, who rolled to a 28-14 victory on Saturday night. It was the Steelers’ fifth straight loss, including a four-game skid to end the regular season. Pittsburgh’s strength this season was its defense. The unit was consistently effective in shutting down the run and notched 33 takeaways, tied for the NFL lead. In this game, however, the Steelers were trampled by star running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

