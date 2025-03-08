Stars sign Wyatt Johnston to a $42M, 5-year extension at same time they get Mikko Rantanen

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed 21-year-old center Wyatt Johnston to a $42 million, five-year contract extension. The extension came on the same day the Stars made the biggest deal at the NHL’s trade deadline with the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen. But keeping the young center also is a significant move for Dallas. Johnston could have become a restricted free agent on July 1. He is now under contract through the 2029-30 season. He has played in every Stars games since his debut in the 2022-23 season opener. That’s 226 regular-season games and 38 more in the playoffs.

