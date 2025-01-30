Stars’ Miro Heiskanen week to week after a hit from Mark Stone. Defenseman doubtful for 4 Nations

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained on a big hit from Vegas captain Mark Stone. The setback that leaves the standout from Finland doubtful for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Stars coach Pete DeBoer says Heiskanen had an MRI and was planning to see a specialist for more information on the prognosis. Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas on Tuesday after taking the hit from Stone. The Vegas player fell toward Heiskanen’s left knee and thigh after getting tripped. Stone was penalized for tripping.

