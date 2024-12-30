Stars fined by the NHL for violating CBA with an optional practice during the Christmas break

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined the Dallas Stars $100,000 for violating the collective bargaining agreement by practicing during the league’s mandatory Christmas break. An investigation found the Stars held an optional practice on Dec. 26. The fine was announced Monday. Any sort of on-ice activity or travel for games is prohibited on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the 26th. Coach Pete DeBoer acknowledged Saturday he may have made a mistake by providing ice for players to skate during the break. Other teams in recent years have been fined for flying during hours and days not allowed by the CBA.

