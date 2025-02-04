Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen undergoes knee surgery, listed as month to month

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen underwent knee surgery in New York on Tuesday. Stars coach Pete DeBoer told reporters before Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Stars that Heiskanen’s status is classified as “month to month,” possibly leaving a window for him to return late in the regular season or during the playoffs. Heiskanen was slated to play for Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament but was ruled out late last week. Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas on Jan. 28 after taking a hit from Mark Stone, who fell toward Heiskanen’s left knee and thigh after getting tripped.

