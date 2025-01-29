Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen injured after big hit in 4-3 win over the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Dallas Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas after taking a hit from Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. Stone fell toward Heiskanen’s left knee and thigh after getting tripped during Tuesday night’s game. Dallas coach Pete DeBoe coached Vegas from 2019-22. He said he didn’t have an update on Heiskanen. Stone was assessed a 2-minute tripping penalty. DeBoer said Stone is not a dirty player.

