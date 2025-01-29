Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen injured after big hit in 4-3 win over the Golden Knights

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Dallas Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas after taking a hit from Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. Stone fell toward Heiskanen’s left knee and thigh after getting tripped during Tuesday night’s game. Dallas coach Pete DeBoe coached Vegas from 2019-22. He said he didn’t have an update on Heiskanen. Stone was assessed a 2-minute tripping penalty. DeBoer said Stone is not a dirty player.

