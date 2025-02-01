Stars acquire Granlund and Ceci from the Sharks in the latest move in flurry of NHL trades

The Dallas Stars acquired center Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in the latest in a flurry of trades around the NHL.

Dallas sent a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick to San Jose for Granlund and Ceci just over a week before the league takes a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The pick becomes a fourth-rounder if the Stars do not reach the Stanley Cup Final.

“We are excited to welcome both Mikael and Cody to Dallas,” Dallas general manager Jim Nill said. “We see both players as addressing immediate needs for our team. Mikael is a proven scorer who will bolster our forward group at both even strength and on the power play, and Cody will add a stabilizing and physical presence to our blueline. Both players will bring valuable postseason experience to our group, and we are looking forward to seeing their contributions to the Stars as the season continues.”

The move Saturday came less than 24 hours after Vancouver traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers and acquired Marcus Pettersson and Danton Heinen from Pittsburgh in a pair of connected deals. On Thursday night, Calgary got forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost from Philadelphia.

Last week, Colorado, Chicago and Carolina completed a three-team blockbuster that got the Hurricanes Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall, with Martin Necas going to the Avalanche.

Granlund, who turns 33 on Feb. 26, gives the banged-up Stars some dependable depth down the middle with Tyler Seguin out long term following hip surgery. Winger Mason Marchment also went on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 31.

The 31-year-old Ceci also provides much-needed help on the blue line with No. 1 defenseman Miro Heiskanen considered week to week with a lower-body injury. Further to the injuries on defense, Nill announced Nils Lundkvist underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

After the trade, the Sharks now have eight selections in the draft later this year, including two in the first round. They would get Winnipeg’s fourth-rounder if Dallas loses before the final.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.