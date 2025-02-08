Starling’s 28 point, Lampkin’s double-doube sends Syracuse to 3-OT win over Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — J.J. Starling scored 28 points and Eddie Lampkin Jr. posted a double-double and Syracuse beat Boston College 95-86 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Jyare Davis scored 16 points, Lampkin scored 14 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, reserve Chris Bell scored 12 and Elijah Moore 11 for Syracuse (11-13, 5-8 ACC).

Donald Hand Jr. scored 28 points, Joshua Beadle 16, Chad Venning 11 and Fred Payne 10 for the Eagles.

Davis’ layup to start the third overtime gave the Orange an 87-85 lead and they led the remainder.

With the scored tied at 85 in the second half, Syracuse’s Kyle Cuffe Jr. stripped Hand with seconds remaining. He dribbled to half court and launched the ball which bounced off the back of the rim to send it to a third overtime.

With 22.6 seconds left in overtime Lampkin secured the ball after Beadle lost in on his dribble. Lampkin threw the ball to Starling whose rushed 3-point attempt bounced off the back rim as time expired to force a second overtime.

Payne made a deep, uncontested 3 out of a timeout off an inbound play to tie it at 67-all with 1.2 seconds left in regulation forced the extra session.

Starling missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with five seconds left, Lampkin did the same with 20 seconds remaining and Starling missed the first of a 1-and-1 with 43 seconds left.

It was the first-ever triple overtime game in Boston College history. The last time Syracuse reached triple overtime was against UConn in 2009 when it was a member of the Big East at the conference tournament.

Boston College (10-13, 2-10) hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday. Syracuse travels to face Miami on Tuesday.

