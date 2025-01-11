Starling scores 26 points, Syracuse hits free throws down the stretch to top Boston College 79-71

BOSTON (AP) — J.J. Starling scored scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Eddie Lampkin had a double-double and Syracuse made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to defeat Boston College 79-71. Tied at 32 at the half, the Eagles slowly built their advantage to 54-46 with just under mine minutes to go. The Orange then reeled off 10 straight, with Starling giving them a 56-54 lead with 5:40 to play. Donald Hand Jr. made a layup for the Eagles that cut the deficit to 70-63 with just over a minute remaining. Lucas Taylor then made 1 of 2 free throws to start the final minute. He added four more free throws and Starling wrapped it up with 10 seconds to go. Lampkin had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Hand led the Eagles with 20 points and nine rebounds.

