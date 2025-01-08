Starling scores 21 points, Lampkin collects double-double to help Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 62-55

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — J.J. Starling scored 21 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. added a double-double and Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 62-55 for its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory. Starling, who returned Saturday after missing seven games with a left-hand injury, shot 9 of 16 from the floor. Lampkin scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Syracuse (7-8, 1-3), which ended a two-game skid against Georgia Tech. Lance Terry scored 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (8-8, 2-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped. Nathan George added 13 points.

