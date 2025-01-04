Star WR Zay Flowers exits in the 2nd quarter for Baltimore with a right knee injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers has left Baltimore’s game against Cleveland with a right knee injury and will not return. The second-year receiver began grabbing at his right leg after a short catch-and-run in the second quarter. He was eventually able to get up and walk gingerly off the field, but the injury is a concern for the playoff-bound Ravens. Flowers has given Baltimore much-needed production from the receiver spot this season. He has caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 Flowers occasionally puts his shiftiness to use in the running game as well.

