Stanford AD Bernard Muir to step down after 13 years

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir will resign after 13 years on the job. Muir announced his decision on Tuesday to step down at the end of the academic year. Muir took over from Bob Bowlsby in July 2012 and oversaw an athletic department that won dozens of national titles but struggled in recent years in the high-profile sports of football and men’s basketball. Muir also oversaw the Cardinal’s transition to the ACC this past year after the school’s long-term home, the Pac-12, broke apart.

