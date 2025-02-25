Stanford AD Bernard Muir to step down after 13 years, AP source says

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir plans to resign after 13 years on the job. A person familiar with Muir’s decision told The Associated Press that Muir is expected to step down before the end of the school year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced by the school. ESPN first reported Muir’s decision.

