Stalemate in Italy does little to ease relegation fears for Parma and Verona

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Verona and Parma drew 0-0 in Serie A on Monday, a result that did little to ease either side’s relegation worries.

Neither club was able to impose itself in a game of few chances. Daniel Mosquera came closest for Verona when his early header came back off the post.

With eight games left in the season, Parma was just three points above the drop zone. Verona was two places and four points above it and still not out of danger.

Parma’s last win was on Feb. 22.

Verona, meanwhile, missed a chance to record back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year.

