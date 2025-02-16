St. Pauli grapples with stadium hymn because of lyric-writer’s alleged Nazi links

By The Associated Press
St. Pauli's Johannes Eggestein, right, and Freiburg's Patrick Osterhage, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christian Charisius]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club St. Pauli is grappling with whether to continue playing its traditional stadium hymn following recent allegations of the lyric-writer’s links to Nazis. Lyrics to the song, “Das Herz von St. Pauli,” or the Heart of St. Pauli, were written by Josef Ollig, whose previously unknown war-time activities were documented in a podcast by the St. Pauli Museum. St. Pauli opted not to play the song before its Bundesliga match against Freiburg on Saturday, a decision that has caused division among fans. The club says it will conduct more research into the song before a final decision is taken on whether to resume playing it.

