St. Pauli grapples with stadium hymn because of lyric-writer’s alleged Nazi links

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club St. Pauli is grappling with whether to continue playing its traditional stadium hymn following recent allegations of the lyric-writer’s links to Nazis. Lyrics to the song, “Das Herz von St. Pauli,” or the Heart of St. Pauli, were written by Josef Ollig, whose previously unknown war-time activities were documented in a podcast by the St. Pauli Museum. St. Pauli opted not to play the song before its Bundesliga match against Freiburg on Saturday, a decision that has caused division among fans. The club says it will conduct more research into the song before a final decision is taken on whether to resume playing it.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.