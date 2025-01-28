St. Louis Blues move to mutually terminate the remainder of Brandon Saad’s contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues and Brandon Saad have mutually agreed to terminate the remainder of his contract. The Blues announced they are putting the veteran forward on unconditional waivers on Thursday. Saad cleared regular waivers Wednesday when he was unclaimed by the NHL’s other 31 teams. Saad has been held without a goal in 40 of his 43 games this season. He is signed for just over $3.6 million in salary for next season and is forgoing roughly $5.4 million to become a free agent rather than report to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

