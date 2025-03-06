St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is out for 6 weeks after injuring his left knee

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after injuring his left knee in the team’s shootout victory at the Los Angeles Kings. President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong said Thursday that Parayko will undergo a scope on the injured knee and be evaluated in six weeks. The Blues play their final regular-season game two days short of the six-week mark. The 31-year-old’s absence is a blow to St. Louis’ hopes of making the playoffs. Parayko plays more ice time than anyone else on the Blues, averaging nearly 24 minutes over 62 games and recording 35 points.

