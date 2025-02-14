Sri Lanka wins the toss and bats in the second ODI against Australia

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final one-day international against Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Australia is preparing for the Champions Trophy tournament later this month in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. It made five changes, including recalling regular players Travis Head, Glen Maxwell and Josh Inglis, who were rested in the first match of the series which Australia lost by 49 runs.

Fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis and legspinner Tanveer Sangha were also added to the Australian lineup. Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis were left out.

Sri Lanka dropped opener Avishka Fernando and called up Nishan Madushka.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Australia: Steven Smith (captain), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

