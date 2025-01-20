Spurs, Pacers make their way to Paris, for a week where all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama

PARIS (AP) — Officially, Indiana will be the home team on the scoreboard when it plays San Antonio in Paris on Thursday. The Pacers know better. The upcoming NBA Paris Games are this week, with Indiana vs. San Antonio on Thursday and Saturday. The Pacers are the designated home team for the first matchup and the Spurs getting that distinction for the second game. The week is essentially going to be a weeklong celebration of France’s own Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio’s reigning NBA rookie of the year who likely will be an All-Star this season for the first time.

