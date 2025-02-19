Springer likely to share leadoff spot for Blue Jays, will see some time in left field this season

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — George Springer has plenty to prove as he enters the penultimate season of his six-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. His spot at the top of the batting order is no longer secure and his statistics are trending downward. Manager John Schneider plans to give the veteran right fielder some reps in left field this season and says the leadoff spot will likely be “a fluid situation.” Schneider expects he’ll “mix and match” in the leadoff spot depending on the opposition and pitching matchups. While his defensive play has been steady, the 35-year-old Springer’s on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS have dropped every year since his Toronto debut in 2021.

