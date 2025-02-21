Sport’s highest court dismisses Rubiales’ appeal against 3-year ban from soccer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed an appeal by former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales against a three-year ban from the sport imposed by FIFA for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. The decision by a panel at sport’s highest court came a day after a day after Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting Hermoso. Rubiales was banned by FIFA in October 2023. CAS says its panel determined that Rubiales’ conduct at the Women’s World Cup final “constituted multiple and serious violations of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and saw no reason to consider the sanction to be disproportionate.”

