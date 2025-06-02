Sports betting roundup: Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals ready to get started

The Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals are ready to get underway, with the Edmonton Oilers favored to win the hockey title and the Oklahoma City Thunder favored to win in basketball.

On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers will take on the Oilers in a Stanley Cup rematch from a year ago, which Florida won.

On Thursday, the NBA Finals has the Indiana Pacers against the Thunder in Game 1. Indiana has never won an NBA championship. The Thunder have never won a title, either, but did win when they were the Seattle Supersonics in 1979.

Trends of the Week

The Thunder are massive favorites against the Pacers, listed at -700 to win going into the series.

“The Thunder are big favorites to win the NBA championship and a great result for the sportsbook on the futures market,” BetMGM trading manager Christian Cipollini said. “We are cheering against the Pacers lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.”

Going into the regular season, Oklahoma City was +900, while Indiana was +5000.

In the NHL, Edmonton is a slight favorite at -115 to win the series over Florida.

“BetMGM is pulling for the Panthers in a Stanley Cup Finals rematch,” BetMGM senior sports trader Matthew Rasp said. “The Oilers have been a losing result for us all season, and we hope anyone besides Connor McDavid or Sergei Bobrovsky wins the Conn Smythe trophy.”

As of Monday morning, Edmonton is taking in 51% of the bets and 72% of the money in series bets.

McDavid is currently the favorite to win the Conn Smythe at +100, and has received the most bets and most money of any player in the league throughout the season.

Scottie Scheffler won for the third time on the PGA Tour this season, taking the Memorial by four shots. Going into the tournament, he was a massive favorite at +300. In pre-tournament bets, he took in 18.7% of them and 44% of the money.

Upset of the Week

The New York Yankees were +145 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball and came away with a 7-3 win. It was just their second win as an underdog this season. Going into the game, they were 1-5.

Coming Up

After a few months of the MLB season, the Dodgers are still the favorites to win the World Series at +240.

The Yankees are next at +550, followed by the Detroit Tigers at +900. No other team has odds shorter than +1000.

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are both +1000.

