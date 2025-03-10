Sports betting roundup: March Madness is picking up with major conference tournaments ahead

March is in full swing with plenty of college basketball action. The major conferences in men’s college basketball ended their regular seasons over the weekend. Their conference tournaments will get going this week, before the March Madness brackets get unveiled on Sunday night. As of Monday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Auburn has the best odds to win the men’s national championship at +325, followed closely by Duke at +350. Florida (+600), Houston (+800) and Alabama (+1200) round out the top five. In the NBA, the Celtics beat the Lakers 111-101 at TD Garden. Boston closed as a 7.5-point favorite, so the team won and covered.

