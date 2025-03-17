Sports betting roundup: Florida heads into March Madness as the betting favorite

March Madness is upon us, and Florida has the best odds to win the men’s national championship. Going into the tournament, Florida is listed at +350 at the BetMGM Sportsbook. The 2025 NCAA Tournament in men’s college basketball will get underway Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four, and the first round will begin Thursday afternoon. While Florida leads the way, Duke is right behind the Gators at +360. That has a lot to do with Cooper Flagg’s status following his ankle injury in the ACC Tournament. Other top teams include Auburn (+400) and Houston (+600).

